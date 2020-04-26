STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 fight: PM Modi to interact with CMs on Monday to discuss way out of lockdown

Some states are willing to extend the lockdown beyond May 3 to ensure that coronavirus cases remain under control.

Published: 26th April 2020 05:14 PM

PM Narendra Modi wearing a protective mask chairs a video meeting with CMs on COVID-19.

PM Narendra Modi wearing a protective mask chairs a video meeting with CMs on COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers via video conference on Monday morning on the way ahead in the fight against the novel coronavirus, amid indications that the discussions could also focus on a graded exit from the ongoing lockdown.

This will be the third video conference of the prime minister with the chief ministers after the spread of the COVID-19 in the country.

Sources in the government indicated that besides discussing the way forward in dealing with the pandemic, the discussion could also focus on a "graded" exit from the lockdown which is in place till May 3.

The Centre and the state governments have been giving gradual relaxation in various fields and sectors to boost economic activities as also to provide relief to people.

But some states are willing to extend the lockdown beyond May 3 to ensure that coronavirus cases remain under control.

In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address on Sunday, the prime minister said the country is in the middle of a 'yudh' (war) and asserted that people have to continue being careful and take precautions.

His note of caution comes against the backdrop of the Union government and states relaxing lockdown norms to revive economic activities.

"I urge you not to get overconfident. You should in your over-enthusiasm not think that if the coronavirus has not yet reached your city, village, street or office, it is not going to reach now. Never make such a mistake. The experience of the world tells us a lot in this regard," he said.

Modi referred to a popular Hindi idiom 'Sawdhani hati, durghatna ghati' (accident happens when caution is lowered) to make his point.

The Centre has now allowed neighbourhood and standalone shops, including those located in residential complexes, in urban areas to open during the lockdown.

But those in the markets continue to remain shut till May 3.

In rural areas, all shops, except those in shopping malls, are allowed to open.

Coronavirus
