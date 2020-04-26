COVID-19 tally in Gujarat crosses 3300-mark with 230 new cases; death toll reaches 151

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The tally of COVID-19 patients in Gujarat grew to 3,301 after 230 new cases were reported on Sunday, while the count of dead due to the infection reached 151 with the addition of 18 victims, a health official said.

Ahmedabad reported 178 out of the 230 fresh cases, taking the number of cases in the district to 2,181. All the 18 fatalities reported on Sunday were from Ahmedabad, which took the death toll in the district to 104, the official said.

"Apart from Ahmedabad, Surat reported 30 new cases, Anand eight, Gandhinagar two, Rajkot and Vadodara four each, and Banaskantha, Kheda, Navsari and Patan one each," Principal Secretary (Health), Jayanti Ravi said.

The number of coronavirus cases in Surat stood at 526, while in Vadodara it rose to 234. The two districts account for 15 and 12 deaths, respectively. "Of the 18 new victims, COVID-19 was the primary cause in eight patients, while 10 others suffered from other co- morbid conditions like hypertension, diabetes," she said.

A total of 31 patients were discharged on Sunday, taking the total number of recovered cases so far to 313. Of these discharged patients, 25 were from Ahmedabad, four from Bharuch, and one from Kutch. "Seven of the discharged patients suffered from comorbidity like high blood pressure, kidney disease, and multiple comorbidity. If such patients are detected on time, there is the possibility that they can defeat coronavirus if their body responds to treatment properly," Ravi said.

She added that there are 2,837 active cases in the state, out of which 27 patients are on ventilator and the condition of 2,810 is stable. As many as 51,091 samples have been tested for coronavirus in Gujarat, out of which 3,301 have turned positive.

Apart from Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara, some of the districts in Gujarat that have reported high number of cases are Rajkot (45), Bhavnagar (40), Anand (49), Bharuch (29), Gandhinagar (25), Patan and Panchmahal (17 each), Banskantha (28), and Aravalli (18).

As many as 30 out of 33 districts in the state have reported coronavirus cases. The COVID-19 figures in Gujarat are as follows: Positive cases: 3,301,new cases: 230, deaths: 151, discharged: 313, active cases: 2,837; people tested so far: 51,091.