STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 tally in Gujarat crosses 3300-mark with 230 new cases; death toll reaches 151

The number of coronavirus cases in Surat stood at 526, while in Vadodara it rose to 234 with the two districts accounting for 15 and 12 deaths, respectively.

Published: 26th April 2020 10:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 10:21 PM   |  A+A-

Central Government's team arrive to survey the condition of COVID-19 in the state amid lockdown in Surat

Central Government's team arrive to survey the condition of COVID-19 in the state amid lockdown in Surat. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The tally of COVID-19 patients in Gujarat grew to 3,301 after 230 new cases were reported on Sunday, while the count of dead due to the infection reached 151 with the addition of 18 victims, a health official said.

Ahmedabad reported 178 out of the 230 fresh cases, taking the number of cases in the district to 2,181. All the 18 fatalities reported on Sunday were from Ahmedabad, which took the death toll in the district to 104, the official said.

"Apart from Ahmedabad, Surat reported 30 new cases, Anand eight, Gandhinagar two, Rajkot and Vadodara four each, and Banaskantha, Kheda, Navsari and Patan one each," Principal Secretary (Health), Jayanti Ravi said.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

The number of coronavirus cases in Surat stood at 526, while in Vadodara it rose to 234. The two districts account for 15 and 12 deaths, respectively. "Of the 18 new victims, COVID-19 was the primary cause in eight patients, while 10 others suffered from other co- morbid conditions like hypertension, diabetes," she said.

A total of 31 patients were discharged on Sunday, taking the total number of recovered cases so far to 313. Of these discharged patients, 25 were from Ahmedabad, four from Bharuch, and one from Kutch. "Seven of the discharged patients suffered from comorbidity like high blood pressure, kidney disease, and multiple comorbidity. If such patients are detected on time, there is the possibility that they can defeat coronavirus if their body responds to treatment properly," Ravi said.

She added that there are 2,837 active cases in the state, out of which 27 patients are on ventilator and the condition of 2,810 is stable. As many as 51,091 samples have been tested for coronavirus in Gujarat, out of which 3,301 have turned positive.

Apart from Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara, some of the districts in Gujarat that have reported high number of cases are Rajkot (45), Bhavnagar (40), Anand (49), Bharuch (29), Gandhinagar (25), Patan and Panchmahal (17 each), Banskantha (28), and Aravalli (18).

As many as 30 out of 33 districts in the state have reported coronavirus cases. The COVID-19 figures in Gujarat are as follows: Positive cases: 3,301,new cases: 230, deaths: 151, discharged: 313, active cases: 2,837; people tested so far: 51,091.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Gujarat Gujarat corona tally Gujarat COVID19
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp