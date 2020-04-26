STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CRPF may ask for more vehicles, accommodation from Delhi as it sees spike in COVID-19 cases

A CRPF personnel patrols outside the cordoned off area at Tablighi Jamaat’s Nizamuddin Markaz

A CRPF personnel patrols in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By ANI

CRPFNEW DELHI: As the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has seen a major spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the force in Delhi in the last 48 hours, the force has taken various measures to ensure maximum safety of jawans deployed in the national capital.

According to official communication, the CRPF has said that all companies should ensure placing sanitiser machines in each and every duty vehicle for sanitising jawan during the duty apart from demanding more vehicles from the concerned authorities in Delhi.

"More vehicles may be demanded from the civil authorities for troops doing duty to maintain social distancing if required," the CRPF has stated in its letter sent to all battalions deployed in Delhi.

The CRPF is taking precautionary measures, especially in Delhi as in the past 24 hours, 24 CRPF jawans were tested COVID-19 positive in Delhi. Apart from this, a few other CRPF jawans tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

"It is not feasible to maintain proper social distance between two jawans in the accommodation already provided. Kindly more accommodation may be demanded from the civil authority at the earliest," the CRPF has said, sensing the gravity of the matter.

CRPF DG AP Maheshwari  said that standard operating procedures have been decided, which have to be followed by everyone in the CRPF.

ALSO READ: 15 CRPF personnel based in Delhi test COVID-19 positive

Officers have been asked to ensure that all jawans must get sufficient supply of sanitisers and other necessary things apart from following all norms of social distancing.

The CRPF has also asked all its jawans to follow the CRPF YouTube page for yoga activities to boost their immunity. In a letter, the CRPF has said that yoga training sessions should be conducted for the jawans in various camps to boost immunity.

Authentic yoga videos have been uploaded on YouTube, which all jawans along with their family should watch and follow to boost their immunity. The page also has a diet plan, which should be followed by everyone to stay fit and healthy, the CRPF has said. 

IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

