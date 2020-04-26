STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Experts team submits audit report of COVID-19 deceased to Maharashtra govt

The team, led by Dr Avinash Supe, has conducted an audit of 131 coronavirus victims.

Published: 26th April 2020 08:30 PM

A doctor conducts a swab test in Dharavi slums in Mumbai | PTI

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: An experts team on Sunday submitted a death audit report of coronavirus patients to the Maharashtra government with recommendations to reduce mortality rate in the state. 

The seven-member doctors' team from various medical fields, led by Dr Avinash Supe, was formed by the government to conduct the audit. 

Dr Supe is the former dean of BMC run KEM hospital in Mumbai. His team included Dr Milind Nadkar (KEM hospital), Dr Nitin Karnik (Sion hospital), Dr Chhaya Rajguru (Sir JJ Hospital), Dr Subhash Salunkhe, ex-director, health services of Maharashtra etc. 

The team had conducted an audit of 131 coronavirus victims.

ALSO READ | Decision on easing curbs in Maharashtra after national lockdown: CM Uddhav

Speaking with the New Indian Express, Dr Supe said that the audit is being conducted to understand the scientific reasons behind the death of patients. “We studied the demography, age, premorbidity, symptoms etc and prepared our recommendations on the basis of our findings. We also studied various parameters like the timing of the death and what time he was brought to the hospital and what were the patient's symptom during the time,” Dr Supe said.

He said that elderly and premorbid patients are largely succumbing to coronavirus that is around 75 per cent. “There are many patients who look fit and fine from the outside with no serious signs of coronavirus. However, at the later stage, they speedily develop the symptoms. We asked the authority to keep a watch on this category of patients which is in large number. The continuous screening of these quarantined and isolated asymptomatic patients should be carried out regularly. There should not be negligence from the health part while treating these patients,” Dr Supe added.

He said that they had also asked to provide the early oxygen to the patients who have a breathing problem. “There should be liberal use of oxygen in cases of coronavirus. We have also categorized the patients as per the severity. If all our recommendations are implemented, then the mortality rate will surely come down. We are happy to share that the Mumbai metropolitan region mortality rate has come down to 3.9 per cent from earlier 6.8 per cent. We want to bring it down further,” Dr Supe claimed.

Dr Supe also said that after the death of the coronavirus patients, the burial and burning of the patient should happen without any delay. “Besides, there should be a separate and dedicated ambulance to carry the deceased patients. The hospital where the patient died should submit its detailed report early for our study. We can study the reports early and submit our recommendations. We are happy that the Maharashtra government is immediately incorporating our recommendations in its guidelines and directives to various hospitals and health services,” he added.

