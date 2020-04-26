STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IITs and IIITs agree not to hike tuition fee this academic year

The decision comes following a nudge by the Union Human Resources Development Ministry, sources said.

Published: 26th April 2020 08:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 08:56 PM   |  A+A-

IIT Bombay

IIT Bombay. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Country’s premier technology and IT institutes--Indian Institutes of Technology and Indian Institutes for Information Technology--have decided not to introduce any fee hike for students in the upcoming academic session in view of the economic slowdown spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision comes following a nudge by the Union Human Resources Development Ministry, sources said.

While a marginal hike in fee was expected in IITs, IIITs were set to hike the fee by 10-20 per cent. There are 23 IITs in the country while the number of IIITs stands at 24--but barring five, that are funded and managed by the HRD ministry, the rest have been established on public-private partnership mode.

“Most of the IIITs--where total fee in an academic session can be as high as Rs 2-3 lakh per annum--were to hike the fee but have now agreed to put the decision on hold following our advise,” a source in the higher education department of the HRD ministry said.

The admission process to these institutions is already set to be disrupted as the entry examinations are not being held on time due to the spread of the infectious disease.

The academic calendar in these institutions is also likely to be hampered greatly in view of the prevailing situation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Institute of Technology Indian Institutes for Information Technology tuition fee hike COVID-19 coronavirus
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp