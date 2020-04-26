In view of COVID-19 situation, Delhi-Sonipat border sealed till May 3

By ANI

SONIPAT: The Delhi-Sonipat border has been sealed by the Sonipat District Magistrate till May 3, in view of COVID-19 situation.

Sonipat DM Anshaj Singh said that the number of COVID-19 patients in the district has risen to 19. Fourteen out of these 19 persons are directly or indirectly connected with people who travelled from Delhi into the district.



Keeping this in consideration, the Sonipat administration has enforced Section 144 in the district and sealed its borders with Delhi. The people who disobey the directive will be prosecuted under Section 188 of the IPC.