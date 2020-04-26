STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh to have Happiness Department, to help COVID-19 patients, health workers

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that efforts should be made to boost the morale of the staff engaged in the fight against coronavirus, so that they can work without any stress.

Published: 26th April 2020 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government has decided to have a separate 'Happiness Department' and use its services to reduce the stress of coronavirus patients and boost the morale of those at the forefront of the battle against the disease.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, during his previous tenure, set up the 'Anand Vibhag' (happiness department) in 2016.

But, after the Congress came to power in the state in 2018, it merged the happiness department with the 'Adhyatmik Vibhag' (spiritual department).

Now, Chouhan has directed the state officials to demerge it, and engage the Happiness Department in the fight against COVID-19.

The chief minister has said those infected by coronavirus should be treated in a joyous environment and emphasised the need to boost their morale and entertain them to reduce their stress, a state public relations department official said.

FOLLOW CORONAVIURS LIVE UPDATES HERE

During a review meeting on the coronavirus situation on Saturday, Chouhan said music, films, inspirational messages and entertaining programmes should be allowed through audiovisual means at COVID-19 hospitals and quarantine centers, the official said quoting the chief minister.

Also, efforts should be made to boost the morale of the staff engaged in the fight against coronavirus, so that they can work without any stress, the chief minister said.

For this, the Happiness Department needs to be demerged and its services be taken, he said.

However, the opposition Congress said the BJP-led state government has "failed" in the battle against COVID-19 and it should rather focus on handling the situation better.

"This is a publicity stunt. The death rate of COVID-19 patients in Madhya Pradesh is among the highest in the country.

"The BJP government should rather focus on increasing the testing facilities and provide necessary equipment to the medical centers," former state minister P C Sharma, who had earlier held charge of the spiritual department, told PTI.

Happiness will be there when people survive, he said.

"This department was there but it was merged with the spiritual department. But, this is not an issue. The BJP regime has miserably failed in the fight against COVID-19," the Congress leader said.

On the other hand, BJP state vice president Rameshwar Sharma said his party is focussing on bringing happiness in the lives of people.

"The entire world is praising India for its efforts to contain COVID-19. The Congress is full of hopeless leaders, while the BJP is hopeful and focussing on happiness of people," he said.

"Our hope will bring happiness in the lives of people, the BJP MLA said, claiming that Chouhan's efforts during one month after becoming the chief minister brought good results in the fight against coronavirus.

The Congress did nothing till March 20 (the day when Kamal Nath resigned as chief minister) to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state, he alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Happiness Department coronavirus COVID 19 health workers
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp