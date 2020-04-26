STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Masks will now become a symbol of civilised society: PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi vouched for traditional 'Gamcha', which he wears to cover his mouth and nose amid the COVID-19 crisis.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that in the changing times due to COVID-19, masks are becoming a part of our lives and they will now become a symbol of civilised society.

Prime Minister Modi again vouched for traditional 'Gamcha', which he wears to cover his mouth and nose amid the COVID-19 crisis.

In his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat", the Prime Minister said that COVID-19 has been effecting many positive changes in our working style, lifestyle and habits. "You would also have noticed how this crisis has made us more aware of various subjects. One of the first effects are using a mask and keeping our faces covered," he said.

"When I talk about a mask, I remember an old thing. You also would be remembering, there was a time when a person seen buying fruits would be questioned whether someone in the family was sick. It meant, fruits could only be consumed during illness, such was the thinking that time. But with changing times, this thinking also changed," he said.

"Similarly, perception regarding the mask is also about to change. You will see that mask will now become a symbol of civilised society. If you want to save yourself and others from disease, then you will have to use a mask. And, I have a simple suggestion, 'Gamcha'," he added.

He added that in changing times due to COVID-19, masks are becoming part of our lives. "We have not been habitual of seeing people around us with masks but this is happening now. It doesn't mean that all those who use masks are sick," the Prime Minister said.

Speaking about the harmful habit of spitting, Prime Minister Modi said that now the time has come to eradicate this bad habit from our lives.

"Another awareness that has come in our society is about the harm of spitting in public. Spitting here and there was a part of bad habits. This was also posing a grave challenge to cleanliness and health. In a way, we were always aware of this problem but this problem was not going away from society," he said.

"Now the time has come to eradicate this bad habit forever. It is also said, better late than never. It may be later, but this habit of spit should be given up," he added.

These things will not only increase the level of basic hygiene but also help to curb corona infection, the Prime Minister said.

