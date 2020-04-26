STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi must act fast and clear bottlenecks to scale up COVID-19 testing, says Rahul Gandhi

The Congress has been urging the government to increase random testing in the country.

Published: 26th April 2020 02:31 PM

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clear "bottlenecks" and ramp up coronavirus testing in the country.

Quoting experts, Gandhi said, "random testing is the key to beating the virus".

India has to scale up COVID-19 testing from the current 40,000 to one lakh tests per day, he said.

"Experts agree that mass random testing is the key to beating Corona. In India, a bottleneck is stopping us from scaling testing from the current 40,000 per day to 1 lakh tests a day, for which test kits are already in stock. 

"PM needs to act fast and clear the bottleneck," Gandhi said on Twitter.

The Congress has been urging the government to increase random testing in the country.

Comments

