Power cop, YouTube 'Guruji', history enthusiast, all rolled in one: Story of this Bihar IPS officer

Meet Vikas Vaibhav, a celebrated 2003-batch IPS officer, now deputy inspector general (DIG) in Bihar's unit of ATS at police headquarters.

Published: 26th April 2020 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

DIG Vikas Vaibhav photographing a historical idol (Photo | Facebook)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Although he graduated as one of the most brilliant students of IIT Kanpur, history fascinates him, teaching satisfies him, policing enables him to ensure justice for all and sundry, scientific investigation acts as a natural tonic to his mind.

Known for being a tough cop he had served as SSP of Patna and made many high profile arrests like that of a don-turned-politician Anant Singh. With a credit of busting many complex cases, Vaibhav has served in NIA and returned after the tenure.

But, more recently, it is his blog called 'Silent Pages', started in 2013, that has earned him more fame among history enthusiasts.

Reason? The blog explores lesser known archaelogical and historic spots, stories, struggles and sacrifices so far made either in India or globally.

Vaibhav also has an online presence as he turns into a guide for civil service aspirants on YouTube with his over 2,00,000 followers, which has earned him the "Guru Cop" tag.

We always access 'Silent Pages' to gather additional inputs when writing about historical sites of Bihar particularly, said Sanjiv Kumar, a student of history in Patna University.

Oshika Raj, student of CNLU , said that padegogical skills of Vikas Vaibhav are marvellous.

"Wherever I remained posted, I never allowed my academic pursuits to die down under workload. I am passionate in teaching and frequently visit the CNLU and other academic institutions upon invitation for lectures on terrorism and heritage consciousness," he said.

In 2007 posted as SP in Bagha, which was then infamous as Chambal of Bihar, Vaibhav not only freed the areas from forest bandits but also motivated hundreds of local youths to embrace education.

What keeps him motivated to undertake such multi-faceted roles? Power of India's youth, he says.

"That's why I take out time for being with the youths out of my heactic professional engagements", he said.

He said that development with discipline, justice and equality with educational and economical empowerment to the people is the need of hour and every Indian must act responsibly.

