STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan couple ties knot amid COVID-19 lockdown, families witness rituals via video conference

They newly-wed have also donated Rs 4 lakh to PM National Relief Fund and Rs 1.01 lakh to Rajasthan CM COVID-19 Fund.

Published: 26th April 2020 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 08:44 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan couple

Varun Dhadhania along with his bride Minaxi.

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Given the national lockdown to break the coronavirus infection chain, a lot of weddings had to be postponed on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. However, a young man in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district got married to please his grandfather.

However, the wedding was held with utmost simplicity and observing all the norms of the lockdown and social distancing. Moreover, the young man set a unique example by donating lakhs of rupees to the PM and CM funds to tackle the pandemic.

Varun Dhadhania’s wedding with Minakshi was fixed way before the coronavirus threat erupted. Their families though that the marriage could take place once the crisis gets over.

But the groom’s grandfather, Mohan Singh Dhadhania, President of the local Ghanchi community, has been keeping quite unwell and was keen that the wedding is held according to original schedule even if it is within the barriers of the lockdown rules. 

Ultimately, the family acceded to the grandfather’s wish and the marriage took place at a temple in Jodhpur in the presence of just four relatives.  

Varun Dhadhania says, ‘‘My grandfather is quite sick and wanted that the wedding should be held on the date that had been fixed before the lockdown. So we got married as per the original schedule but made sure that all norms of social distancing were observed during the ceremony.’’  

Besides the groom and the bride, only the pandit was present at the wedding venue. Not only the grandfather but all other relatives of the newlywed couple witnessed the rituals sitting in their homes via video conference. A large screen was put up at the temple where the wedding ceremony was held.  

Varun also revealed that he was keen to donate money to the PM fund to help combat the COVID-19 crisis. With his father and brother agreeing to his wish, the family has donated Rs 4 lakh to PM National Relief Fund & Rs 1.01 lakh to Rajasthan CM COVID Fund.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID Coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp