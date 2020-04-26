Rajasthan couple ties knot amid COVID-19 lockdown, families witness rituals via video conference

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR: Given the national lockdown to break the coronavirus infection chain, a lot of weddings had to be postponed on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. However, a young man in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district got married to please his grandfather.

However, the wedding was held with utmost simplicity and observing all the norms of the lockdown and social distancing. Moreover, the young man set a unique example by donating lakhs of rupees to the PM and CM funds to tackle the pandemic.

Varun Dhadhania’s wedding with Minakshi was fixed way before the coronavirus threat erupted. Their families though that the marriage could take place once the crisis gets over.

But the groom’s grandfather, Mohan Singh Dhadhania, President of the local Ghanchi community, has been keeping quite unwell and was keen that the wedding is held according to original schedule even if it is within the barriers of the lockdown rules.

Ultimately, the family acceded to the grandfather’s wish and the marriage took place at a temple in Jodhpur in the presence of just four relatives.

Varun Dhadhania says, ‘‘My grandfather is quite sick and wanted that the wedding should be held on the date that had been fixed before the lockdown. So we got married as per the original schedule but made sure that all norms of social distancing were observed during the ceremony.’’

Besides the groom and the bride, only the pandit was present at the wedding venue. Not only the grandfather but all other relatives of the newlywed couple witnessed the rituals sitting in their homes via video conference. A large screen was put up at the temple where the wedding ceremony was held.

Varun also revealed that he was keen to donate money to the PM fund to help combat the COVID-19 crisis. With his father and brother agreeing to his wish, the family has donated Rs 4 lakh to PM National Relief Fund & Rs 1.01 lakh to Rajasthan CM COVID Fund.