Srinagar Diary  

Seasonal migration of Bakerwals begins

The seasonal migration of nomadic Gujjar and Bakerwals along with their livestock from Jammu region to upper reaches of Valley and other parts has been allowed by the government after initial reluctance. The seasonal migration of nomads to upper reaches of Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar, Valley and Ladakh usually starts in mid- March. However, this year it has started about a month late only after authorities issued movement passes. Javed Rahi, tribal activist and founder of Tribal Research and Cultural Foundation said as nomads have about 32 lakh sheep and goats, the livestock would have died had the government not allowed the seasonal migration.

50,000 food kits for needy during Ramzan

The J&K administration has prepared 50,000 food kits for distribution amongst impoverished families in Srinagar during Ramzan. The initiative is aimed at supporting the needy during the holy month in view of the prevailing lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Each of these 50,000 kits includes food items including rice, wheat, edible oil, tea and spices. Each kit will contain five kilograms of rice and two kilograms of wheat along with a packet each of the other eatables. Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said the administration has identified needy families across the district and distribution of food kits has started. Srinagar has been under lockdown since March 19, a day after the first COVID-19 positive case was reported in the Valley.

Engineers develop low-cost ventilator

Amid the shortage of ventilators during the pandemic, the engineers at Design Innovation Centre (DIC) of Islamic University of Science and Technology in Kashmir have created a prototype of a low-cost ventilator. The engineers will hand over the prototype named ‘Ruhdaar’ to medical experts in Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences for evaluation. Ruhdaar uses a stepper motor to power the ventilator in a controlled mode. Vice Chancellor IUST, Prof Mushtaq A Siddiqi said the medical fraternity can accept the prototype as it is or suggest modifications.

Doctors demand good quality protective gear

Over 50 doctors in a government-run hospital in Srinagar have urged the administration to provide them water resistant Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to doctors involved in the COVID-19 fight. The doctors working in SKIMS Bemina in a signed letter to the director of the institute said they have been demanding standard PPEs from the day the hospital was designated for COVID-19 care. They had gone on a strike on to press the hospital management to provide standard PPEs. “We were shown a standard water resistant PPE during demonstration. However, in practice we have been provided substandard PPEs,” they said.