Uttar Pradesh reports two more COVID-19 deaths, total cases crosses 1800

A milkman cycles past a mural depicting sadhus during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Prayagraj Sunday April 26 2020.

A milkman cycles past a mural depicting sadhus during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Prayagraj Sunday April 26 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh reported two more coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, taking their number to 29 as 50 new COVID-19 cases surfaced in the state, a senior government official said.

With this, the total number of cases jumps to 1,843, Principal Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said.

"As many as 1,843 COVID-19 cases have been reported from the state so far. Till now, 289 patients have been discharged, while 29 COVID-19 patients have died," he told reporters here.

Fifty-eight out of the state's 75 districts have reported coronavirus cases so far, Prasad said, adding that the number of active cases stands at 1,525.

"Most of the COVID-19 deaths are attributed to co-morbidity or old age," the principal secretary said.

Meanwhile, 25 people from Firozabad, including mayor Nutan Rathore, have tested negative for the virus, Dr Alok Sharma, chief medical superintendent of Firozabad district hospital, said.

All of them have been placed under home-quarantine and are being monitored, Sharma added.

