Coronavirus: Priyanka Gandhi raises issue of faulty kits supplied to UP medical colleges

The Congress leader highlighted a letter by the Director-General medical education in the state stating that faulty PPE were supplied and the same had got leaked in public domain.

Published: 27th April 2020 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday raised the issue of "faulty" PPEs supplied to medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh and asked the Yogi Adityanath government if those behind the "scam" will be punished.

She also accused the UP government of being concerned about who leaked the information rather than go behind the scam.

The Congress leader highlighted a letter by the Director-General medical education in the state stating that faulty personal protective equipment (PPEs) were supplied and the same had got leaked in public domain.

She also shared a letter by the UP government later seeking to inquire who was behind the leak.

"Faulty PPEs were supplied to many medical colleges of Uttar Pradesh. It was good that this was detected early and the same were returned and no one could play with the safety of our warrior doctors.

"Surprisingly, the UP government is not bothered about the scam but is concerned about who leaked the information about these faulty kits," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

"It was good that the news came out, otherwise the issue of faulty kits would not have come to light and would have been pushed under the carpet.

"Will the perpetrators of this face action," she asked while sharing the letters.

