COVID-19 lockdown: Haryana Minister urges Delhi CM not to allow movement of people between states

He appealed to the Delhi government not to issue passes to such workers and make arrangements for their stay in the national capital.

Published: 27th April 2020 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

City residents defying the lockdown norms and not observing social distancing during Ramzan near Jama Masjid area. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By ANI

AMBALA: Haryana Minister Anil Vij has appealed to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to make staying arrangements for Haryana residents who are employed in the national capital, stating that their daily movement increases the risk of COVID-19 spread.

He appealed to the Delhi government not to issue passes to such workers and make arrangements for their stay in the national capital. The Minister said that many who work in Delhi and stay in Haryana, are "corona-carriers".

"I appeal to Delhi Chief Minister that stay arrangements of people who work in Delhi should be made in the national capital itself. They should not be issued passes to travel to Haryana as this is increasing COVID-19 cases here. Many who work in Delhi and stay in Haryana are corona-carriers," Vij said.

Citing Markaz Nizamuddin's Tablighi Jamaat gathering, he blamed the Delhi government for allowing the members of a religious congregation to enter Haryana, leading to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the state.

"We examined and cured 120 Tablighis who had entered Haryana from the national capital. A sizeable number of cases linked to New Delhi have been found in the state. The cases of Delhi Police constable, staffers and health workers of New Delhi hospital are among examples of this," the Minister added.

Urging the Delhi government to exercise restrain in issuing the passes, he said: "Haryana borders are sealed but people still enter here as they have the passes and as per Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines. Due to which, we cannot dishonour the system.

"Haryana has intensified measures to close its border and deployed police in Jhajjar, Gurgaon, Faridabad and Palwal districts.

