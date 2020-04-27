STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hand chopping case: Punjab cops to wear Harjeet Singh's name on chest to show solidarity

Harjeet Singh is recovering well and his hand has started to regain movement, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh said.

Published: 27th April 2020

Sub-Inspector Harjeet Singh

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Expressing solidarity with the COVID-19 warrior policeman Harjeet Singh whose hand was severed and reimplanted in a clash while imposing curfew restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus, Punjab Police chief Dinkar Gupta on Monday asked the men in uniform to wear his name on their chests proudly for the day.

The DGP said the police department has launched #mainbhiHarjeetSingh campaign on twitter to highlight Singh's bravery and asked the personnel to upload their photos with the ASI's name in their chests to upload in the social media.

"Let's show everyone that any attack on policemen and doctors, fighting COVID-19 on the frontlines, like SI Harjeet Singh, will unite India together as one,"

Gupta tweeted. "Let’s show everyone that any attack on policemen & doctors, fighting COVID-19 on the frontlines, like SI Harjeet Singh, will unite India together as One. In solidarity with SI Harjeet& all warriors, I urge you all to wear his name proudly on your chests today."

He also wrote a letter in support of the social media campaign. "SI Harjeet Singh has emerged as the symbol of the nation’s fight against COVID-19. The battle is being led on the frontline by policemen and healthcare professionals, who have unfortunately been attacked by people in many places across the
country. After the unfortunate episode of Harjeet’s hand being dismembered, all the frontline warriors have united in a demonstration of solidarity and
support to each other: to convey a clear message - don’t attack policemen, the ‘protectors’; and doctors, the ‘saviours’."

It is learnt that the day Singh is discharged from PGIMER, 21 police officers will wear these badged and salute him as he will leave the hospital.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh shared a video of Singh and tweeted, "It has been 2 weeks since SI Harjeet Singh's hand was operated upon in PGI. I am extremely happy to share that he is recovering well & that his hand has started to regain movement. Sharing this video of braveheart Harjeet Singh with you all."

Earlier this month, a group of four Nihangs, armed with swords and iron rods were travelling in a Tata Zenon car when they were asked to stop at the Sanaur vegetable market in Patiala by Punjab Mandi Board officials and the cops. However, they did not pay any heed and continued to drive and crashed it with the police barricades. The Nihangs then attacked the cops and in the melee, one of them chopped off the hand of ASI Singh with a sword.

Singh was rushed to Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). The doctors, however, reattached the severed hand after seven hours of complex reconstructive surgery.

