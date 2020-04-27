STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

In a first, India enters list of top three military spenders

As per the SIPRI data on Monday, India’s military expenditure grew by 6.8 percent in 2019 and was third largest military spender in the world.

Published: 27th April 2020 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

rafale fighter jet

Rafale jets during full dress rehearsal for Airshow 2019 at Yelahanka Airforce station in Bengaluru (File Photo| Vinod Kumar/ EPS)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The US, China and India were the world’s three biggest military spenders in 2019, followed by Russia and Saudi Arabia. The two Asian countries made it to the top three for the first time, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) on Monday.

This is the first time India made it to the list of top three military spenders.

As per the SIPRI data on Monday, India’s military expenditure grew by 6.8 percent in 2019 and was third largest military spender in the world.

“In 2019 China and India were, respectively, the second- and third-largest military spenders in the world. China’s military expenditure reached $261 billion in 2019, a 5.1 per cent increase compared with 2018, while India’s grew by 6.8 per cent to $71.1 billion.” As per SIPRI ‘India’s tensions and rivalry with both Pakistan and China are among the major drivers for its increased military spending,’

As per the allocation for 2020-21, Rs. 4,71,378 crore (US$ 66.9 billion) was earmarked for the Ministry of Defence (MoD) of which Rs. 3,23,053 crore ($45.8 billion) which primarily deals with the expenses of the three armed forces and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The balance is meant for defence pensions (Rs. 1,33,825 crore or $19.0 billion) and MoD (Civil) (Rs. 14,500 crore or $2.1 billion). India remains biggest arms importer second only to Saudi Arabia.

Global military expenditure saw largest annual increase in a decade—says SIPRI—reaching $1917 billion in 2019 and the five largest spenders in 2019, which accounted for 62 per cent of expenditure, were the United States ($732 billion), China, India, Russia ($65.1 billion) and Saudi Arabia ($61.9 billion).

This is the first time that two Asian states have featured among the top three military spenders. ‘Global military expenditure was 7.2 per cent higher in 2019 than it was in 2010, showing a trend that military spending growth has accelerated in recent years. ‘This is the highest level of spending since the 2008 global financial crisis.

As per SIPRI researchers the recent growth in US military spending is largely based on a perceived return to competition between the great powers.

Military expenditure in the Asian region has risen every year since at least 1989. SIPRI monitors developments in military expenditure worldwide and maintains the publicly available data source on military expenditure. As per it the Military expenditure refers to all government spending on current military forces and activities, including salaries and benefits, operational expenses, arms and equipment purchases, military construction, research and development, and central administration, command and support.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian defence forces Indian military Indian Army IAF Indian defence budget
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp