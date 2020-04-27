Lucknow police puts Kanika Kapoor on notice; asks her to respond to FIR by April 30

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A day after Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor opened up on the controversies around her testing positive for the coronavirus last month, the Lucknow police team paid her a visit at her residence on Monday to serve a notice on her. The notice tells Kanika to record her statement in an FIR lodged against her at a local police station by April 30, 2020.

Three FIRs were lodged against the celebrity singer at different police stations in the state capital last month.

At the Sarojini Nagar police station that served the notice, she was booked under Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and Section 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC on March 20.

The police team, which served the notice on Kanika, was headed by Inspector JP Singh. The singer herself received the notice. "She has been asked to visit the Sarojini Nagar police station and record her statement," said the inspector.



Krishna Nagar ACP Deepak Kumar said further action will be taken after the singer records her statement. "While receiving the notice, the singer said that she would give her statement after consulting her legal advisor," said Inspector JP Singh.

Kanika was discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19 on April 6.

The Bollywood singer has, meanwhile, offered to donate her blood to help doctors with their plasma therapy treatment plans. The doctors of the Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences will take her blood for this purpose.

Additionally, two more FIRs had been lodged against the singer at Hazratganj and Gomtinagar police stations as she had visited those areas for shopping and social gatherings.

The FIRs were lodged on the basis of complaints lodged by Lucknow's Chief Medical Officer.

The singer had come to Lucknow on March 11 from Mumbai. She had landed in Mumbai from London on March 10.

The singer was accused of flouting the health protocol despite having a history of travelling abroad and continued to attend a series of parties while being a silent carrier of the deadly coronavirus.

It is reported that after her screening at the Mumbai airport, the doctors had advised her to home quarantine herself for two weeks, but she did not follow this advice.

On Sunday, Kanika had taken to Instagram to express her gratitude to the health workers who treated her. She also wrote that several stories were doing the rounds and she was fully aware and knew that some information has been misrepresented.

According to Kanika, she arrived in Mumbai on March 10 from the UK. She had been screened at the international airport. But no advisory had been issued that required her to quarantine herself.

She had come to Lucknow to meet her family on March 11, when there was no scanning system for domestic flights. On March 14 and 15, Kanika went to lunch and dinner with her friends.

She pointed out that all the people she had interacted with in the UK, Mumbai, and Lucknow were healthy and tested negative for the virus.