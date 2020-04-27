PM Modi wants documentation of steps taken by states to combat COVID-19

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Narendra Modi wearing a protective mask chairs a video meeting with CMs on COVID-19.

PM Narendra Modi wearing a protective mask chairs a video meeting with CMs on COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he would ask all chief ministers to replicate the Meghalaya model of documentation of steps being taken to combat COVID-19 pandemic.

“Suggested the #MeghalayaModel of 'Rapid Response System', wherein within a specified time frame response is initiated by health, administration, and police on detection of new #Covid19 cases in the VC today with the Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji,” Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma tweeted.

Talking to PM at the video conference, Sangma said his state had come up with the mechanism where it was working at the micro-level locality-wise to combat the disease. The whole mechanism is when a case is reported, what the police, administration and health department should do within 60 minutes and document the steps, Sangma explained. He said the documentation would be helpful in the future.

To this, Modi said: “Each state is trying to find a solution to the problem. If we can get the steps, being taken by the states, studied and documented, then it will help. I will ask all CMs to form some dedicated teams by roping in people, also from universities, to study how each state is responding to the situation and document it so that it helps the future generations.”

Sangma also suggested the formation of an economic task force where states could “internally” take inter-state dependence and relationship forward. He was optimistic this would benefit the states.

“We (India) have such a huge population and our consumption level is very high. If the states can share consumption and advantages, I feel the economic impact will be very less. So, there should be, if possible, a state-wise economic relationship with the Centre,” he said.

He insisted on the continuation of lockdown and restrictions on the movement of people to be able to put up a fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

“Lockdown has helped in controlling the cases to a large extent. We shared details of what we have done. We mentioned about financial situations the states are facing. We said in principle the lockdown should continue but there should be relaxations depending on different areas, sectors as well as geographical areas so that the livelihood of people is not affected. It looks like the movement of people will be restricted as there are a large number of red zones in the country,” Sangma told journalists after the conference.

He added that PM mentioned it would be a long-drawn battle and as such, one must not expect normalcy to return soon.

