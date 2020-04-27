RMC empowers women through mask-making

Ejaz Kaiser By

RAIPUR: In a unique initiative, the Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC) has engaged women in making two lakh face masks and is also linking them to the National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM). “We have engaged around 100 women from 24 groups to prepare the masks. The clothes were procured from Khadi Gramodyog. These women securing economic independence earned a good amount during the lockdown,” said IITian-turned-bureaucrat Saurabh Kumar said.

300 youths trained to fight coronavirus

Nehru Yuva Kenra Sangathan Raipur has trained over 300 youth volunteers to fight against the challenges posed by Covid-19 outbreak. The training was given by officials of Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) and UNICEF experts about preventive measures, facts, myths and misconceptions about the coronavirus which has already claimed many lives in the state. There were interactive sessions with it. “The idea behind creating a brigade of trained youths is to have a strong team dedicated to timely prevent the spread of the coronavirus in rural area,” said Shrikant Pandey, state director (NYK). The UNICEF experts shared 6-step technique of washing hand and asked them to caution rural masses to avoid using ash and mud for washing hands.

Google webinar for information on corona

With a view to clear air on coronavirus, the internet giant Google will be organising a webinar in regional languages. Assistant professor from Chhattisgarh-based Amity University Amjad Budshah will be conducting the webinar for eastern zone in the regional Odia language on May 9. A registration link has been issued by the Google. The journalists, doctors, healthcare professionals besides the policy makers in health ministry were urged to get themselves registered on this webinar. Meanwhile, as many as 2,368 prisoners have been released from various jails in Chhattisgarh so far since the lockdown, to decongest prisons.

Biosafety level lab at Raipur college

At the time of lockdown, a biosafety level (BSL-2) virology laboratory was set up in the department of microbiology of Raipur-based JN memorial medical college. The Indian Council of Medical Research authorised laboratory in a short duration of one week has tested around 700 samples. For this a dedicated team of about 25 staff including doctors are working round the clock in two shifts. Besides the Covid-19, the department is also testing swine flu (H1N1) and hepatitis (jaundice) and other routine ones.

