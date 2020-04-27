STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Supreme Court employee tests positive for COVID-19

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: An employee of the Supreme Court, who had come to work on the court complex on April 16, has tested positive for Covid-19.

According to apex court sources, the employee had worked full day on the court complex on April 16, and later he tested positive.

Two registrars, who had possibly established contact with this employee, have been put under mandatory quarantine for two weeks till April 30. A source familiar with the developments said that the infected employee came to the court for just two days during the lockdown that's in place to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Contact tracing has already been initiated to ascertain the people who had come in contact with this employee.

Currently, the apex court is taking up matters for hearing through video conferencing. Chief Justice S.A. Bobde on several occasions have emphasised the necessity to follow social distancing guidelines in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The judges are taking up extremely urgent matters from their residences and through a video-link, the petitioners and lawyers are participating in the hearing. The registry has been asked to share the video link with parties concerned in the matter.

The contact-tracing team will conduct complete screening of all the employees who have been working in the top court complex since April 16.

