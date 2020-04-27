STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP starts plasma therapy trials for COVID-19 patients at Lucknow hospital

Both the recipient and donor had matching blood group and this facilitated the doctors to take a quick decision to resort to the therapy on the patient who is now in a critical condition.

Published: 27th April 2020 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province.

Representational image (EPS | Sunish P Surendran)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh on Monday introduced the plasma therapy to treat COVID-19 patients in the state. The King Georges’ Medical University (KGMU) conducted the first transfusion on a government doctor, 54, from Orai. The plasma was extracted from the blood donated by an NRI woman doctor from Canada, the first corona patient of Lucknow.

Both the recipient and donor had matching blood group and this facilitated the doctors to take a quick decision to resort to the therapy on the patient who is now in a critical condition.

As per the KGMU authorities of the medicine department, a patient transfused with 200ml plasma should display a response within 24 hours. If not, a second unit of 200ml plasma would be transfused after 24 hours. The Orai doctor’s condition was extremely critical which led KGMU doctors to conduct the therapy.

“The first case is a patient from Orai who was on oxygen support. Plasma transfusion was done and now he is under observation,” said Dr D Himanshu, senior faculty and infectious disease unit, KGMU.

In fact, the patient is the father of an MBBS student of KGMU. He had a high fever for eight days with difficulty in breathing. He was brought to Lucknow in an
ambulance on Friday and was admitted to ICU.

According to Dr Himanshu, both the man, who is a doctor by profession, and his wife tested positive for the deadly virus on Saturday. While the doctor was critical, his wife was manifesting only mild symptoms. “She has been admitted to the isolation ward,” said Dr Himanshu, in charge. The doctors claimed that the patient might have contracted the virus while treating patients in Orai.

Besides the Canada-based doctor, two other COVID-19 survivors — Dr Tauseef Khan of KGMU and 54-year-old Lakhimpur resident Uma Shankar Pandey — have also donated their plasma for corona treatment. After screening, the plasma is transfused to the patient. Plasma has a shelf life of one year. It is extracted from the blood of the recovered COVID-19 patients who have completed 28-day isolation after getting discharged from the hospital.

Antibodies from COVID-19 survivors reportedly help in treating coronavirus infection.

The NRI’s doctor’s two-year-old son and in-laws were also diagnosed with the virus. While the son recovered, in-laws are still under treatment at Central Command’s base hospital. However, the doctor herself had tested positive on March11and was discharged from the hospital after recovery on March 22.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Plasma therapy plasma therapy in UP UP coronavirus Covid-19
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp