STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

11 new COVID-19 cases reported in Chandigarh; drones to help check social distancing violations

The Chandigarh administration on Tuesday said that CCTV cameras will be installed and drone photography will be used to identify those violating social distancing norms.

Published: 28th April 2020 11:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 01:32 AM   |  A+A-

Goats cross a road during the nationwide lockdown, in Chandigarh

Goats cross a road during the nationwide lockdown, in Chandigarh. (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: On a day the coronavirus count crossed the 50-mark with 11 fresh cases, the Chandigarh administration said that CCTV cameras and drones will be used to identify people not adhering to social distancing guidelines.

According to a medical bulletin, the number of infection cases touched 56 on Tuesday. Six of the 11 fresh cases are contacts of a Bapu Dham Colony patient in the city. Five others included a 62-year old man and a 53-year-old woman, both residents of Sector 30, the bulletin said.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE COVERAGE OF COVID-19

Responding to the challenge, the Chandigarh administration on Tuesday said that CCTV cameras will be installed and drone photography will be used to identify those violating social distancing norms. Police will also patrol the areas regularly so as to ensure that the curfew orders are strictly followed, said UT Adviser Manoj Parida in a release here.

He said the infection needed to be contained by focusing energy and resources on pockets like Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26 and Sector 30-B. Apart from sealing the areas, efforts will be made to ensure that the locals maintain social distancing, he said.

Parida also appealed to people to report any violation of the curfew orders. "Now, I appeal to residents to report against neighbours if they are holding parties/social gatherings /get-togethers, in violation of curfew. Just call 112 or send a video clip as evidence. This seems to be the only way to deal with these enemies of society," Parida tweeted.

His appeal came days after a 30-year-old ward attendant at a government medical college here hosted a party at his home. UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore held a detailed discussion with three chiefs of medical institutions through a video conference, said an official release.

He emphasised the need for following proper protocol so that their premises do not become a source of infection. He stressed the need for providing necessary PPE kits, masks and safety gears to all levels of staff as per the laid down entitlement.

He also stressed the need for maintaining proper rotation of the health staff so that the employees get proper rest and relief without getting fatigue. Badnore said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had enquired about the Chandigarh situation over the telephone on Tuesday morning.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chandigarh coronavirus Coronavirus COVID19 Chandigarh social distancing Chandigarh drone surveillance
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp