16-year-old girl becomes youngest in Assam to test positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: After a gap of a few days, Assam has recorded two fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The cases were reported from Bongaigaon and Goalpara districts. Both are secondary contacts of Tablighi Markaz attendees.

The patient from Bongaigaon is a 16-year-old girl, the youngest among the state's 37 such patients.

“A person from Goalpara district, secondary contact of a Markaz attendee, has tested #COVID positive. The number of #COVID19 patients in Assam now stands at 37. Active hospital cases 9,” Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

The Northeast so far recorded 56 cases which include two deaths, one each in Assam and Meghalaya. Five districts of Assam were earlier declared Red Zones.

Of Assam’s 37 patients, 27 recovered and were discharged from hospitals. Similarly, two patients each in Manipur and Tripura and one in Arunachal Pradesh also recovered.

