Around 2200 Chhattisgarh students return from Kota, quarantined

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Around 2200 students were safely shifted from Rajasthan’s Kota to Chhattisgarh in 90 buses on Tuesday. All of them have been sent to the state quarantine centre for 14 days.

With their homecoming, the parents heaved a sigh of relief as their wards had remained stranded in Kota, which was declared as one of the COVID-19 hotspots in Rajasthan.

After securing the consent of the union government, the Chhattisgarh government had sent a fleet of 90 buses to bring back the students from Kota.

A team of doctors and paramedic staff besides the officials and security personnel from the state also accompanied them in three separate buses.

The students are now quarantined in different centres for 14 days.

"All arrangements for their stay, food and security been ensured. The media persons and the parents have been advised not to get in direct touch with the students as a precautionary measure," a senior official said.