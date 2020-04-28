STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre should be careful while procuring equipment to fight COVID-19: Mayawati

The former UP chief minister's remark come in the backdrop of allegations of profiteering in procurement of equipment for fighting COVID-19.

Published: 28th April 2020 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 03:07 PM

Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday asked the Centre to exercise utmost care while procuring coronavirus testing equipment from abroad to ensure that the fight against the pandemic is not weakened.

Referring to the corruption in import of equipment during the 2010 Commonwealth Games when the Congress was in power and alleged diversion of funds, the former UP chief minister said the BJP government need to take a lesson from it.

"The present BJP government at the Centre should take a lesson from it and take utmost care while seeking testing equipments related to corona especially from abroad so that the fight against corona outbreak is not weakened in any way. This is both the demand and appeal of the BSP," Mayawati said in a tweet.

The former UP chief minister's remark come in the backdrop of allegations of profiteering in procurement of equipment for fighting COVID-19.

