Chandigarh diary

Store owners at Chandigarh’s biggest shopping mall Elante hardly see any hope of business resuming anytime soon.

Published: 28th April 2020 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 09:17 AM

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

Seeking govt help in hard times
Store owners at Chandigarh’s biggest shopping mall Elante hardly see any hope of business resuming anytime soon. In such circumstances, they want that the administration to intervene and make sure the mall management does not charge then rents and other charges including a minimum charge of electricity as their shops have been closed for over a month now. Whether salaries for April and the coming months will be paid or not is not yet known.

Online career counselling for youths  
The Mohali District Bureau of Employment and Entrepreneurship (DBEE) has launched online career counselling for unemployed youth, said Additional Deputy Commissioner,  Aashika Jain. This initiative would serve twin purpose, she said, adding that on this would keep the youth busy in a constructive manner and career counselling would make them better equipped for the job scenario once the pandemic is effectively tackled. During the online counselling, the DBEE counsellors would provide valuable information to the youth regarding the methodology to qualify in various competitive exams. It would also provide guidance regarding various job avenues, selecting the right career as per the interest and also the ways and means to obtain employment abroad. The counsellors would also provide guidance regarding interview preparation.

NHAI races to complete pending construction work
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is working on a war footing to complete the pending projects. The railway overbridge at Dera Bassi, which had been hanging for long, is expected to be finished soon as the lockdown has turned into an opportunity. The work on the ROB earlier could not be carried out at full capacity due to various clauses imposed by authorities in wake of the lockdown. The GMR officials had inspected the overbridge and it required minor remedial measures for its expansion joints. The portion of these expansion joints were producing knocking sound. It was more pronounced  when vehicles passed over these joints, as a distinct jerk sound was heard.

Innovation to help medics in corona fight
In good news for healthcare workers, Dr Ashish Sahani from IIT-Ropar along with Dr Vivek Gupta and Dr GS Wander from Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Ludhiana have developed an aerosol containment box. This box can be manufactured out of readily available material. This box’s design allows it to be converted into a negative pressure chamber by connecting it to the wall-gas supplies, readily available in most hospitals. The aerosol particles are passed through a micron level filter, before being passed out to atmospheric air, which is found in most hospital vacuum machines.

Harpreet Bajwa
Our correspondent in Chandigarh
hsbajwa73@gmail.com

