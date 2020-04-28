STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 positive father-son duo arrested for attacking cop infect 20 people in MP

The 17 jail inmates who tested positive were among the 125 men of Indore Central Jail quarantined at the special quarantine centre in the OBC Hostel at Indore's Asrawad Khurd area.

Published: 28th April 2020 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: A father-son duo, among the seven men arrested on April 7 for attacking on-duty cops in a COVID-19 containment zone in Indore, has ended up transmitting the deadly infection to 20 persons. They include 17 inmates and two guards of the Indore Central Jail as also a trainee Indian Police Service (IPS) officer posted in Jabalpur.

The 17 inmates were among the 125 men of Indore Central Jail quarantined at the special quarantine centre in the OBC Hostel at Indore's Asrawad Khurd area.

Out of the 165 persons found to be positive in Indore on Monday night, 19 are from the Indore Central Jail and possibly contracted the disease from a Nasir Khan, among those arrested by the police in connection with the attack on a cop in the Chandan Nagar COVID containment zone on April 7.

ALSO READ | 11 types of novel coronavirus now but only one driving pandemic, find Indian scientists

Seven men, including Nasir alias Lallu Khan and son Javed Khan, were arrested by the cops on April 7 from Indore's Chandan Nagar area. Four of them, including Javed Khan, were booked under the National Security Act (NSA) and sent to Jabalpur and Satna Central Jails. The others including Nasir were lodged at the Indore Central and Indore District jails.

Shockingly, all seven of them were sent to various jails on August 8 by the Indore administration and police without being tested for COVID-19, despite all of them hailing from one of the containment zones.

According to the Indore Central Jail superintendent Rakesh Kumar Bhangre, "Nasir was brought to Indore Central Jail on April 8. As he hailed from a containment zone, instead of lodging him at the jail barracks with other inmates, we put him at the isolation ward in the jail. On April 10, we came to know that his NSA detainee son Javed had tested positive for the deadly virus, after which Nasir was shifted to MY Hospital in Indore on April 11. At the hospital, his COVID-19 test was done and the report came out positive on April 14. Since then Nasir is hospitalised."

Subsequently, all those inmates and jail staff who had come in contact with Nasir at the Indore Central Jail were quarantined at the special quarantine centre in Indore's outskirts. 

"As many as 124 inmates of the jail, who had COVID-19 like symptoms were quarantined, and later tested for coronavirus. Out of them, 17 have tested positive on Monday night, while two jail guards who also came in contact with Nasir have tested positive. Another accused in the April 7 attack who was housed at Indore District Jail too has tested positive for the deadly virus," the Indore Central Jail superintendent added.

Meanwhile, Nasir's COVID-19 positive NSA detainee son Javed Khan, who escaped from Jabalpur Medical College Hospital on April 19, but was nabbed from adjoining Narsinghpur district the next day, has possibly transmitted the deadly infection to a 2017 trainee IPS officer. The officer was among the cops who had brought Javed back to Jabalpur on April 20. 

Two other men against whom the NSA was invoked for the April 7 attack have already tested positive for the virus and are hospitalized in Bhopal.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
covid19 coronavirus covid19 mp coronavirus mp
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp