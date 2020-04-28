Governor’s rule imposed in Assam’s Bodoland Territorial Area Districts

Prasanta Mazumdar By

GUWAHATI: Governor’s rule was imposed in Assam’s Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD) on Monday as the term of 40-member Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) expired without an election being held due to COVID-19 pandemic.

“…And whereas the Governor of Assam is satisfied that a situation has arisen in which the administration of the Bodoland Territorial Area Districts cannot be carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution of India…the Governor of Assam…will assume to himself, with immediate effect, the administration of the said districts and all functions and powers vested in or exercisable by the Bodoland Territorial Council,” a statement issued by the office of the governor stated.

On March 11, the State Election Commission had declared holding of the BTC election on April 4 but later, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, announced its deferment for an indefinite period.

The autonomous BTC administers four districts of Lower and Northern Assam falling under the BTAD. The BTAD falls under the Sixth Schedule of Constitution and the governor is the constitutional head here.