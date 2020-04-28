STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jharkhand reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, total positive count in state reaches 103

CRPF deployed at Ranchi’s Hindpiri to implement lockdown strictly.

By PTI

RANCHI: Jharkhand saw a sudden jump in COVID-19 cases with 20 new positive cases registered on Monday, taking the total tally of positive cases in the state to 103. Notably, out of the 103 positive cases, 75 are from Ranchi followed by Bokaro with 10 cases.

One Assistant Sub-Inspector, who is currently posted at Hindpiri Police Station in Ranchi, has also tested positive for coronavirus. Earlier on Sunday, 15 people had tested positive, which also included four nurses and other health workers.

“A total of 20 positive cases have been identified on Monday; all of them are from Ranchi” said Principal Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni. These positive cases are from different parts of Ranchi while a maximum of 4 cases belong to Ranchi’s Hindpiri, the coronavirus hotspot of Jharkhand.

Out of the total 103 cases tested positive so far, 75 are from Ranchi, 10 from Bokaro, 3 from Hazaribagh, Garhwa and Palamu each, while 2 cases belong from Dhanbad, Deoghar and Simdega each. One each from Palamu, Koderma and Giridih has also been tested positive.

Meanwhile, thirteen patients suffering from the virus have fully recovered and were sent back to their homes in the last three days, the Health Secretary added.

Jharkhand so far has also registered three deaths of coronavirus, two in Ranchi while another person belonged to Bokaro.

Notably, the state registered its first-ever case of coronavirus when a Malaysian woman, who had come after attending Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin, tested positive on March 31. She, along with 17 other foreign nationals, were recovered from a local mosque in Ranchi on March 29 following which they were
sent to the quarantine centre at Khelgaon in Ranchi. Later she had tested positive while others did not show any symptoms of the virus.
 

