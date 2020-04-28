Killing of priests in UP shouldn't be politicised like Palghar incident: Congress

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The killing of two priests in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh should not be politicised like the Palghar incident in Maharashtra, the Congress said on Tuesday, asking the BJP government in the state to tell who is responsible for the crime.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asked the BJP and the state government to also tell as to how many people have been arrested in the case.

Two priests were found murdered at a temple in Bulandshahr district on Tuesday morning, allegedly killed by a local youth.

Jagdish (55) and Sher Singh (45) were apparently hit with a lathi at Paguana village's Shiva temple in Anupshahr police station area, police said. The alleged killer was arrested.

"The BJP was trying to give a political twist to the killing of two priests in Palghar. We demand that there should be no politics on the killing of priests in Bulandshahr," he said.

"Hope the UP government and the BJP will tell the country as to who is responsible for the killings and how many people have been arrested so far," Surejwala told reporters through video conference.

He said BJP national president JP Nadda and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should come forward and tell who is responsible for these killings in Bulandshar.

The Congress leader claimed this is not the first such incident when religious leaders have been attacked and killed in states with BJP governments. Similar attacks have taken place in Haryana in the past, he said.