Locals hurl stones at police in Surat for enforcing lockdown; cop injured

Published: 28th April 2020 11:42 AM

Gujarat Police

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SURAT: A policeman was injured when some locals allegedly threw stones at the security personnel who were trying to enforce lockdown in an area of Gujarat's Surat city on Tuesday morning, an official said.

Five persons were detained for the attack on the policemen, Surat's Deputy Commissioner of Police R P Barot said.

Some locals got angry after a PCR (police control room) van reached a locality in Dindoli area to enforce the lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, he said.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

"We sent a PCR van in the area after coming to know that people were roaming around and not adhering to the lockdown norms. When the police asked locals to stay indoors, some of them got angry and started throwing stones at the policemen," Barot said.

A police personnel received injuries in the incident, he said.

Five locals were detained, he said, adding that additional force was sent to the area and the situation was brought under control.

