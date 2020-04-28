Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray expresses concern over death of two Sadhus in UP

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: In an apparent tit for tat after Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's phone call and his concern over the Palghar incident, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday called his UP counterpart and expressed his concern over the death of two Hindu sadhus in the state.

Uddhav Thackeray in his phone call to Yogi Adityanath condemned the killing of two Hindu Sandhus and expressed his concern over the incident. “We are with you. We expect strict actions as we took in Palghar incident. Besides, no religious colour should be given this incident,” Thackeray tweeted.

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena leader and editor of Saamana did not leave the opportunity to give back to Yogi Adityanath over the killing of two sadhus in Uttar Pradesh. Raut tweeted, “Terrible! The killing of two Saints, Sadhus at a temple in Bulandshahar, UP but I appeal to all concerned not to make it communal the way it was tried to make in Palghar incident.” He also said Yogi Adityanath will take the strict actions against the culprit in this incident.

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh also condemned the incident. “I am confident that Yogi Adityanath will take quick action. We hope this incident will not be communalized like it was tried in Palghar and no controversial statement will be made by any anti-social elements,” said Deshmukh.

Maharashtra Congress minister Ashok Chavan also condemned the UP incident and demanded a fair probe.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant questioned why some sections are so silent over the killing of two sadhus in Uttar Pradesh? “When the incident happened in Palghar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called the Maharashtra CM, I hope he will call Yogi Adityanath over this incident in UP and express his concern. The selective outrage and expressing of concern by the union government and BJP leaders will not work. There cannot be two laws for two incidents. BJP should stop doing politics over every incident and focus on administration and punishing the guilty,” he added.

Ten questions

Sawant asked the ten questions to BJP over Bundasahar incident the Union Home Minister Amit Shah had called Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray immediately after the Palghar incident.

1. When will he call the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh?

2. None of the leaders, including BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, tweeted a protest. Isn't this murder condemnable?

3. Is there any difference between the sadhus of Palghar and the sadhus of Bulandshahr?

4. The sadhus of Bulandshahr had earlier had a quarrel with the killer. Yet why were those monks not given protection?

5. Why was no immediate action taken against the killer after a quarrel with the sadhus?

6. Is this an intelligence failure of the Uttar Pradesh government?

7. Sadhus are being killed with swords by plotting murder during lockdown, isn't it a failure of Uttar Pradesh government?

8. Is BJP going to demand CBI probe into this murder?

9. After the Palghar incident, will the BJP leaders who demanded the resignation of the Home Minister of Maharashtra, now demand the resignation of the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh?

10. Pro-Hindu organizations have called for a "sattvic agitation" after the killing of Palghar sadhus. Some BJP leaders are even giving up food for a while. Now, are these BJP leaders going to go on hunger strike for the second time to protest the killing of sadhus in Bulandshahr?