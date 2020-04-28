STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Patna emerging second COVID-19 hotspot in Bihar after Munger

Altogether five persons including a 28-year-old woman were tested positive of COVID-19 from different colonies of Patna.

People queue-up outside at book shop to purchase stationery items during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Patna. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur 
Express News Service

PATNA: Patna-the state capital of Bihar, is emerging the second hotspot after Munger with a total reported positive cases of 39 on Monday. Altogether five persons including a 28-year-old woman were tested positive of COVID-19 from different colonies of Patna.

Principal Secretary of Health Department Sanjay Kumar said that 16 cases where reported from Rohtas district and one each from Nawada Darbhanga and Purnia districts.

He said that two baby girls one and a half years each were found to be positive in Sasaram of Rohtas.

Mr Kumar said that among 14 males four persons of 2, 6, 15 and 55 years old were found in Kochas, three persons of 2, 22 and 52 years old were detected in Sasaram whereas cases were reported one each at Shobhaganj, Agree, Gola Mani, Nokha, Tapeshwariganj and Dehri-on-Sone.

With the number of cases in Rohtas went up to 32 so far.

He said that a 36 years old person was found in Tadan of Darbhanga district and a 27 years old youth was reported to be positive at Rambag in Purnia.

Patna district administration, meanwhile, has started to trace the contact details of all those, who have been tested positive on Monday and started to seal the areas of Covid-19 positive persons.

Similarly, 16 new positive cases of Covid-19 were also reported from Rohtas, one each from Darbhanga, Nawada and Purnea. In total,68 persons including 11 minor boys and girls were tested positive on a single day on Monday taking the tally of total COVID 19 positives to 346.

Amid the growing number of positive cases, 57 persons, who were tested positive earlier have also been cured in the state through the proper quarantine with medical cares.

