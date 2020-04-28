PM mum on financial package sought by states amid COVID-19 crisis

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is learnt to have not given any assurance on the demands for financial packages raised by the states during his video-conference with the chief ministers on Monday.

The states, in their written submissions, sought devolution of funds as per the 15th Finance Commission to begin from April 1, 2021; stimulus package; and clearing of dues under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy claimed that his counterparts sought a stimulus package on the lines of the one announced by former prime minister Manmohan Singh in 2008.

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh had, in a letter to the Centre, sought relaxations to allow the opening of small shops, businesses and industries across the state barring those in the containment zones.

He reminded the Centre of the pending GST dues of Rs 4386.37 crore, besides seeking financial assistance to meet the revenue shortfall.

A number of states are learnt to have sought financial assistance to meet the expenses incurred on measures to deal with the pandemic.

West Bengal has demanded packages of Rs 25,000 crore and Rs 36,000 crore, and CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday also called upon the Centre to release the payments of MGNREGS and tea estates workers.

The states reportedly underlined the sharp dip in the GST collections and urged the Centre for compensation, as provided by the law, for the first five years of GST rollout.

Punjab and a few more states are learnt to have written that the 15th Finance Commission should review the report for the current year on account of the disruptions caused by the COVID-19.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar listed out the burden taken by the state to transfer financial assistance to the vulnerable sections.