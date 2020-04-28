Quarantined youth hangs self to death inside isolation centre in Madhya Pradesh

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: In a shocking incident, a youth allegedly committed suicide at a quarantine centre in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district on Tuesday. The youth committed the extreme act just a few hours after his parents came to meet him at the centre in Amanganj area of Panna district.

According to Amanganj police station in-charge, Rakesh Tiwari the youth hailing from Mahewa village of Panna district had returned along with five friends from Garhakota in Sagar district on April 24.

He was subsequently quarantined at the centre in the Amanganj Government PG College along with his friends.

On Tuesday morning, his parents had come to meet and after they returned, the youth was found hanging to death at the quarantine centre, added Tiwari.

This is the second such case in Madhya Pradesh within four days. Earlier, on April 24, a 30-year-old farm labourer, who was quarantined at a school in native Sidhi district had hanged to death from a tree outside the quarantine centre at Dubri Kala village, around 80 km from Sidhi district headquarters.

As per preliminary investigations, the youth hailing from the Baiga tribe didn’t wish being kept isolated and wanted to be with his children.

The youth had returned to his native district along with 21 farm labourers after wheat harvest from Sagar district amid the COVID-19 lockdown on April 22.

An initial compensation of Rs 10,000 was announced by the Sidhi district administration to the kin of the deceased labourer.

Meanwhile, with 222 new cases being reported over last 24 hours in Madhya Pradesh, the total COVID-19 positive cases shot up to 2387. Seven more deaths were reported across the state from the deadly infection, taking the total death count to 120. Till date, 377 patients have been discharged from hospitals after testing negative for the virus.