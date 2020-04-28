STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Quarantined youth hangs self to death inside isolation centre in Madhya Pradesh

As per preliminary investigations, the youth hailing from the Baiga tribe didn’t wish being kept isolated and wanted to be with his children.

Published: 28th April 2020 10:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 10:50 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: In a shocking incident, a youth allegedly committed suicide at a quarantine centre in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district on Tuesday. The youth committed the extreme act just a few hours after his parents came to meet him at the centre in Amanganj area of Panna district.

According to Amanganj police station in-charge, Rakesh Tiwari the youth hailing from Mahewa village of Panna district had returned along with five friends from Garhakota in Sagar district on April 24.

He was subsequently quarantined at the centre in the Amanganj Government PG College along with his friends.

On Tuesday morning, his parents had come to meet and after they returned, the youth was found hanging to death at the quarantine centre, added Tiwari.

This is the second such case in Madhya Pradesh within four days. Earlier, on April 24, a 30-year-old farm labourer, who was quarantined at a school in native Sidhi district had hanged to death from a tree outside the quarantine centre at Dubri Kala village, around 80 km from Sidhi district headquarters.

As per preliminary investigations, the youth hailing from the Baiga tribe didn’t wish being kept isolated and wanted to be with his children.

The youth had returned to his native district along with 21 farm labourers after wheat harvest from Sagar district amid the COVID-19 lockdown on April 22.

An initial compensation of Rs 10,000 was announced by the Sidhi district administration to the kin of the deceased labourer.

Meanwhile, with 222 new cases being reported over last 24 hours in Madhya Pradesh, the total COVID-19 positive cases shot up to 2387. Seven more deaths were reported across the state from the deadly infection, taking the total death count to 120. Till date, 377 patients have been discharged from hospitals after testing negative for the virus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh suicide quarantine man suicide
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp