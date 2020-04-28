STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan excels in recovery of COVID-19 patients

So far 2,262 coronavirus patients have been found in Rajasthan of which 744 have already been cured.

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  In Jaipur, 192 COVID-19 patients were discharged on Monday as their coronavirus status reports had twice come out negative. This is the largest number of patients discharged in any district so far. With this, a total of 244 patients have now recovered fully in Jaipur, one of the major coronavirus hotspots of the country.

Though Rajasthan ranks fourth in the country in terms of coronavirus-infected patients, the recovery rate in the state (except for three districts), is much better than the global and national average. So far 2,262 coronavirus patients have been found in Rajasthan of which 744 have already been cured. While the recovery rate of patients in the country is 23.4 percent the recovery rate of Rajasthan is much higher at 32.89 per cent. Bikaner has the highest number of 97.29 patients cured.

"One-third of the total COVID-19 patients have turned out to be negative and 584 patients have been discharged. It's big relief for us that people are getting cured and it's due to the hard work and dedication of doctors, medical staff and the approach of the government," said state Health Minister Raghu Sharma

While Jaipur is the biggest hot-spot in Rajasthan, the recovery rate here is about 6% higher than the national average. In the district that gave the famous ‘Bhilwara Model’, the recovery rate is a massive 85.71% and in Jhunjhunu it is at 95.23 per cent which is nearly three times the national average. From this perspective, it seems the people of Rajasthan seem to have a much better capacity to recover from coronavirus disease than people from other parts of the country and the world.

In appreciation of this super success, Rajasthan Chief minister put out a special Tweet to commend doctors, health workers and sanitation workers of the state. Gehlot remarked on Twitter: ‘‘#Rajasthan has a better recovery rate of #COVID19 patients in the country. It is all due to the hard work, dedication & commitment of our doctors, health workers & sanitation staff. My wish & prayer is all patients in the country recover and gain good health.

