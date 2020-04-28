STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Second AES death in Bihar amid coronavirus lockdown

The deceased along with her sister had taken a bath in a rural pond on April 23 after playing in a nearby field and at night, both of them started developing symptoms akin

Published: 28th April 2020 12:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 12:13 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown to curb its spread, the Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) seems to have returned in North Bihar as a second toddler, age 3, died on Monday at SKMCH in Muzaffarpur.

The first death of a male kid, 2, with symptoms developed akin to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome, was reported on March 30 at SKMCH. Confirming this, superintendent of SKMCH Dr SK Shahi said that four other children were also admitted at SKMCH.

According to Sukhlal Sahani, father of a twin sisters namely Sukhi Kumari and Mausam Kumari, both the sisters were brought at SKMCH on April 24 for treatment when their health started deteriorating after initial treatment by an unregistered rural quack.

Sukhi Kumari breathed her last on Monday while her twin sister Mausam Kumari is under critical condition at SKMCH besides three other children.

The deceased along with her sister had taken a bath in a rural pond on April 23 after playing in a nearby field and at night, both of them started developing symptoms akin to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome and were taken to the Anganwadi.

Sources said that father of deceased is a daily wage labourer at a brick kiln while her mother works in agriculture field in the village Rauahanpur.

Raushanpur has no previous history of AES reported earlier.

In 2019, nearly 150 children had died due to AES in Muzaffarpur area besides other adjoining districts.

Meanwhile, officials of Muzaffarpur district administration, led by DM Chandrashekar Singh, have adopted 196 panchayats of Muzaffarpur to prevent the outbreak of AES and have started monitoring awareness and sanitization drives in each of the adopted panchayats.

From December 2019, training of health workers and awareness drives through various modes of communication including wall writings are being taken out across the district.

A district control room of AES has also been started for round the clock service and new ambulances have been made available to ferry the patients from areas to SKMCH.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Acute Encephalitis Syndrome AES death coronavirus
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp