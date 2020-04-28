STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uddhav Thackeray dials CM Adityanath over killing of priests in Uttar Pradesh

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said Thackeray spoke to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister and expressed concern over the incident in Bulandshahr.

By PTI

MUMBAI:  Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray spoke to his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath over phone on Tuesday and expressed concern over the killing of two priests in Bulandshahr district, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Tuesday.

The killing of priests in Uttar Pradesh should not be communalised like the Palghar incident in Maharashtra, Raut said, in an apparent taunt at the BJP.

Talking to PTI, Raut said Thackeray spoke to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister and expressed concern over the incident in Bulandshahr.

"Uddhavji said when such incidents happen, we should refrain from indulging in politics and unitedly work to punish the culprits," Raut said.

Earlier, Raut in a tweet termed the killing of the two priests in Bulandshahr as "inhuman and brutal".

"Terrible ! killing of two saints, sadhus at a temple in Bulandshahar,UP, but I appeal to all concerned to not make it communal the way they tried to make Palghar, Maharashtra incidence," he tweeted.

"Maintain peace. The country is fighting corona and Yogi Adityanath will punish the culprits," he said in another tweet.

The two seers were found murdered inside a temple of Lord Shiva in Pagona village of Bulandshahar district in UP on Tuesday. The incident came to light only when villagers found their bodies in a pool of blood and informed the police. A man, believed to be the murder accused, was caught by locals and handed over to the police. He had been accused of theft by the priests.

In Palghar, a mob lynched three men - two seers and their driver - on April 16 when they were going from Mumbai in a car towards Surat in Gujarat to attend a funeral.

Their vehicle was stopped near a village in Palghar district where the three were dragged out of the car and beaten to death with sticks by a mob on suspicion that they were child-lifters.

