3,000 stranded students in Kota take bus to Bengal, reach after three days

Published: 29th April 2020 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 08:24 PM

Kota- Bengal buses

Some of those stranded at the Jharkhand-Bengal border had also been brought to the state, Mamata Banerjee said. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

KOLKATA: Around 2,500-3,000 students from West Bengal, stranded at Kota in Rajasthan due to lockdown, would begin return journey on Wednesday evening to the state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, here on Wednesday.

"Around 2,500-3000 students are coming back. They will board the bus this evening. Personnel from our Resident Commissioner's office in Rajasthan have been deployed. The police are coordinating. They will be on the road for three days," she told mediapersons at Nabanna.

Banerjee said an official from her office had been given the responsibility to bring back the students. "We are arranging everything - from their stay while on the road to food," she said.

Banerjee said many of those who were stranded in West Midnapore and East Midnapore districts after getting medical treatment in Vellore or Chenani in Tamil Nadu had been allowed into the state.

Some of those stranded at the Jharkhand-Bengal border had also been brought to the state, she added.

