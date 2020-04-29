STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Can’t deny other services to critical patients: Centre to private hospitals

In a letter to state chief secretaries, Union health secretary Preeti Sudan said the government had received reports that many private hospitals are hesitating in providing critical services.

Published: 29th April 2020 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi on Tuesday April 28 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Tuesday directed states to ensure that hospitals keep functioning and do not insist on COVID-19 tests for every patient before providing them other services after it received complaints that several private hospitals across the country are either shut or refusing to admit critical patients.

In a letter to state chief secretaries, Union health secretary Preeti Sudan said the government had received reports that many private hospitals are hesitating in providing critical services such as dialysis, blood transfusion, chemotherapy and institutional deliveries even to their regular patients either due to fear of contracting virus or because they are not functioning.

“It is also noticed that at many places, the hospitals/clinics are insisting on Covid-19 test before providing services,” the letter stated.

The letter also said for those who need critical services, it needs to be ensured that all the health facilities, especially those in the private sector, should remain functional during the lockdown and provide services to needy patients.

The Centre also made it clear that the coronavirus testing should be carried out only under the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) protocols which allows testing of those who have a history of international travel and develop symptoms, close contacts of those who have tested positive, healthcare workers treating the COVID-19 patients, hospitalised patients of severe respiratory illnesses and individuals with influenza-like symptom in hotspot areas.

“Instead, the healthcare providers may be advised to take necessary precautions for personal protections as per ministry’s guideline,” the health secretary said.

The letter referred to the guideline issued to states on April 20 which had said there should not be disruption in essential health services such as reproductive and child healthcare, immunization, communicable diseases such as TB and leprosy and non-communicable diseases such as cancer and kidney ailments requiring dialysis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp