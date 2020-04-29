STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Children are less vulnerable to COVID-19, hints Maharashtra study

Adults' immunity is high and therefore, the infection level is also high. We have learned this from the study,” said Dr Pallavi Saple, a well-known paediatrician.

Published: 29th April 2020 09:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 09:12 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image (EPS | Sunish P Surendran)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Children are less vulnerable to Covid 19 than their parents and grandparents. In Maharashtra, out of  8546 patients, only 321 patients are children - aged below 10. The mortality in this group is zero.

The state health department conducted an analytical study of all coronavirus positive patients. The study revealed that children are less prone to Covid-19 than the middle-aged and elderly people.

As many as 665 patients are in the age group of the 11-20 with 0.30 per cent mortality.

The largest numbers of patients detected with coronavirus are in the age group of 21 to 60 while the mortality is highest in between 61 to 80 years old age group. Not only more younger patients are getting infected, but they are also getting cured and discharged in large numbers.

In many places, pregnant women infected with coronavirus have delivered babies who turned out negative.

Dr Pallavi Saple, Dean of Sir JJ hospital and well-known paediatrician, said that in the newborn child, said there are fewer chances of getting mother’s diseases in the case of coronavirus. “Kids are sometimes infected but so far there are no mortalities. Children are exposed to four types of the virus. They get cured naturally after catching the virus. The adults' immunity power is high and therefore, the infection level is also high. We have learned this from the study,” said Dr Saple.

Pediatrician and health expert Sameer Dalwi said, “Data shows that children are getting less infected and there is zero mortality. Fortunately, children have no history of comorbidity and their immune system is always fighting. We can only speculate this from the study results as there no scientific data".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
corona children Covid-19 coronavirus in kids Maharashtra
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp