Children are less vulnerable to COVID-19, hints Maharashtra study

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Children are less vulnerable to Covid 19 than their parents and grandparents. In Maharashtra, out of 8546 patients, only 321 patients are children - aged below 10. The mortality in this group is zero.

The state health department conducted an analytical study of all coronavirus positive patients. The study revealed that children are less prone to Covid-19 than the middle-aged and elderly people.

As many as 665 patients are in the age group of the 11-20 with 0.30 per cent mortality.

The largest numbers of patients detected with coronavirus are in the age group of 21 to 60 while the mortality is highest in between 61 to 80 years old age group. Not only more younger patients are getting infected, but they are also getting cured and discharged in large numbers.

In many places, pregnant women infected with coronavirus have delivered babies who turned out negative.

Dr Pallavi Saple, Dean of Sir JJ hospital and well-known paediatrician, said that in the newborn child, said there are fewer chances of getting mother’s diseases in the case of coronavirus. “Kids are sometimes infected but so far there are no mortalities. Children are exposed to four types of the virus. They get cured naturally after catching the virus. The adults' immunity power is high and therefore, the infection level is also high. We have learned this from the study,” said Dr Saple.

Pediatrician and health expert Sameer Dalwi said, “Data shows that children are getting less infected and there is zero mortality. Fortunately, children have no history of comorbidity and their immune system is always fighting. We can only speculate this from the study results as there no scientific data".