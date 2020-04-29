STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Closing borders, strict lockdown enforcement made Goa free from COVID-19?

The State government also sealed the borders for the entry of all types of passenger vehicles coming through the states of Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Published: 29th April 2020 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 09:57 PM   |  A+A-

Visual of an empty road amid COVID-19 Lockdown. (Photo | Pandarinath B/EPS)

Visual of an empty road amid COVID-19 Lockdown. (Photo | Pandarinath B/EPS)

By ANI

PANAJI: Closing borders and strict enforcement of lockdown are one of the reasons, which helped Goa emerge as a coronavirus-free State in the country.

The State had closed its borders days before the announcement of nationwide lockdown. On March 21, month, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant-led government announced to shut down beaches, restaurants and many public places even when there was not a single coronavirus case in the State.

The State government also sealed the borders for the entry of all types of passenger vehicles coming through the states of Maharashtra and Karnataka.

READ| MHA allows inter-state movement of stranded people, asks states to make arrangements

Speaking to ANI, Utkrisht Prasoon, Superintendent of Police, North Goa, said: "From March 21 night, we have been strictly enforcing lockdown on borders. Multiple departments are working on the border."

"We have deployed staff on non-motorable roads as well. Local people are working with us to stop people's movement. We have taken local people into confidence in our fight against the coronavirus," added Prasoon.

He said that multi-department teams are posted at Goa borders to ensure that there is no movement of people in and out of Goa, while at the same time we are ensuring the movement of essential goods is smooth.

"The Executive Magistrates keep track of people trying to cross borders. Health Department teams are screening drivers of lorries carrying essential goods. The Excise Department teams are cracking down on alcohol smuggling," said Prasoon.

"We are ensuring that there is a good interdepartmental system at the border like at the Keri border which Goa shares with Karnataka and a lot of fruits are brought in," he added.

Prasoon also credited the enforcement of social distancing norms at open places for Goa becoming COVID-19 free and said the focus of his department was on ensuring wearing of masks by the people at public spaces.

Prasoon along with DIG Parmaditya visited check-points of Goa-Karnataka border and briefed staff regarding duties and safety precautions.

There were seven COVID-19 positive cases in Goa and all have been cured now, making the State COVID-19 free.

Goa's bordering state Maharashtra has the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country. Karnataka, which also shares its border with Goa, has over 500 COVID-19 cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India under lockdown
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp