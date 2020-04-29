STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Court to pronounce order on bail plea of corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar on Friday

A Delhi court had earlier dismissed the interim bail application by Talwar, moved on medical grounds in view of coronavirus.

Published: 29th April 2020 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

Corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar

Corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court will pronounce on May 1 the order on the bail application of corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar, arrested in a money laundering case related to receiving foreign funding illegally. Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar reserved order after hearing the arguments from the Enforcement Directorate as well the accused.

While opposing the bail application the ED told the court that Talwar was accused of serious economic offence and if granted the relief, he may flee from justice. The accused was already absconding from justice prior to his arrest and he had to be brought from Dubai, it said.

While seeking bail, Talwar told the court that no purpose will be served by keeping him in custody in the matter. He told the court that he was the only accused arrested in the case and the probe is already over. He said that all the evidence in the case was documentary in nature and has been recovered by the probe agency.

He said that there was no chance that the investigation could be hampered.

A Delhi court had earlier dismissed the interim bail application by Talwar, moved on medical grounds in view of coronavirus, noting that he was lodged in Tihar central jail here where all the facilities were available.

According to the ED, Talwar was the founding member of NGO Advantage India that had received foreign contribution of Rs 90.72 crore from MBDA England, a leading European missile manufacturer, and Airbus France under CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) funding between 2012-13 to 2015-16.

"Investigation has revealed that the NGO booked 'bogus' expenditure under various heads to show that foreign donation was utilised for various purposes," the agency had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ED Deepak Talwar Deepak Talwar hearing Deepak Talwar bail Deepak Talwar foreign funding
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp