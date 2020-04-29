Howrah violence: ADM gets additional charge of Commissioner of Municipal Corporation

By ANI

HOWRAH (West Bengal): The Additional District Magistrate of Howrah, Dhaval Jain, has been given the additional charge of Commissioner of Howrah Municipal Corporation until further orders, according to the orders issued by the West Bengal government on Wednesday.

The development comes after two police personnel were injured in an attack by a mob when they tried to disperse a crowd at a marketplace in Tikiapara of Howrah on Tuesday.

The crowd which had gathered in the market defying the lockdown, pelted stones at police officials following which heavy police force and Rapid Action Force (RAF) were deployed in the area.

The state police said that it was taking strong action against the people involved in the incident.

"We are taking strong action against everyone involved in the incident at Tikiapara, Howrah, today. The perpetrators will be identified and brought to justice. No transgression of the law anywhere will be tolerated," read a tweet by the police on Tuesday.