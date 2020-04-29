STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Howrah violence: ADM gets additional charge of Commissioner of Municipal Corporation

The development comes after two police personnel were injured in an attack by a mob when they tried to disperse a crowd at a marketplace in Tikiapara of Howrah on Tuesday.

Published: 29th April 2020 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

A police vehicle damaged in the attack at Howrah. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By ANI

HOWRAH (West Bengal): The Additional District Magistrate of Howrah, Dhaval Jain, has been given the additional charge of Commissioner of Howrah Municipal Corporation until further orders, according to the orders issued by the West Bengal government on Wednesday.

The development comes after two police personnel were injured in an attack by a mob when they tried to disperse a crowd at a marketplace in Tikiapara of Howrah on Tuesday.

The crowd which had gathered in the market defying the lockdown, pelted stones at police officials following which heavy police force and Rapid Action Force (RAF) were deployed in the area.

The state police said that it was taking strong action against the people involved in the incident.

"We are taking strong action against everyone involved in the incident at Tikiapara, Howrah, today. The perpetrators will be identified and brought to justice. No transgression of the law anywhere will be tolerated," read a tweet by the police on Tuesday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Howrah Municipal Corporation Howrah violence Howrah
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp