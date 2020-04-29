STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mamata Banerjee retweets Bengal Police post promising strong action on Howrah violence

A large mob then poured on to the streets, chased the policemen, threw bottles and bricks and vandalised two police jeeps.

Published: 29th April 2020 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: Indicating her government's firm stand against the perpetrators of the attack on the police in Howrah, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday retweeted a West Bengal Police tweet promsising to take strong action against all those involved in the incident.

"We are taking strong action against everyone involved in the incident at Tikiapara, Howrah today. The perpetrators will be identified & brought to justice. No transgression of the law anywhere will be tolerated," the WB Police said on its Twitter handle.

Two police personnel were injured as a mob hurled bricks and bottles and attacked a police outpost, besides vandalising two security force vehicles after lawkeepers tried to enforce the lockdown in West Bengal's Howrah district on Tuesday.

A police officer said the violence broke out when the police team stopped some youths wandering on Belilius Road in Tikiapara area amidst the lockdown.

ALSO READ: Police come under attack in Howrah while trying to enforce lockdown, two personnel injured

However, another source said the police came under attack after trying to remove a large gathering in the fruit market, where social distancing was not being maintained.

When the police personnel charged at some youths and women with raised batons and ordered them to go home, an argument started, and the heated exchanges soon led to a scuffle.

A large mob then poured on to the streets, chased the policemen, threw bottles and bricks and vandalised two police jeeps.

They also threw bricks at the police outpost, sending police personnel scurrying for cover.

As the tension spread, police reinforcements were rushed in, and the Rapid Action Force personnel were deployed in the area.

Comments

