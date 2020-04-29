Pressure on government to scrap pending board exams as COVID-19 lockdown upsets academic calenders

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI / VIJAYAWADA: The problems of conducting pending board exams of classes 10 and 12 amid uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic were flagged by some state education ministers during their video-conference call with Human Resource Development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday.

Delhi went to the extent of suggesting that the pending exams be scrapped and students promoted on the basis of internal examinations conducted earlier.

Deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia, who is also the education minister, also recommended that the overall syllabus across all classes be cut by 30% and in the next academic session, entrance examinations such as the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Joint Entrance Examination--Main and Advanced be conducted on the basis of reduced syllabi in the next session in view of the massive disruptions in academic activities due to nationwide lockdown.

However, some others such as Andhra Pradesh said they were ready to go ahead with the exams once the restrictions are lifted. Andhra education minister Adimulapu Suresh the state will release the schedule for the SSC examination shortly.

“The exams will be conducted maintaining social distance and making students wear masks. Arrangements are being made in that direction,” Suresh said.

The Centre took note of these recommendations but a final decision will only be taken after the lockdown is lifted, sources in the ministry told this newspaper.

MHRD also asked states to start the evaluation of answer sheets of state Board exams and facilitate CBSE to evaluate answer sheets of in their states. Meanwhile, the MHRD decided to increase the annual central allocation of cooking cost for mid-day meal programme by Rs 800 crore in view of the pandemic.

