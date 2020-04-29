STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pressure on government to scrap pending board exams as COVID-19 lockdown upsets academic calenders

The Centre took note of these recommendations but a final decision will only be taken after the lockdown is lifted, sources in the ministry told this newspaper.

Published: 29th April 2020 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI / VIJAYAWADA: The problems of conducting pending board exams of classes 10 and 12 amid uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic were flagged by some state education ministers during their video-conference call with Human Resource Development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday.

Delhi went to the extent of suggesting that the pending exams be scrapped and students promoted on the basis of internal examinations conducted earlier.

Deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia, who is also the education minister, also recommended that the overall syllabus across all classes be cut by 30% and in the next academic session, entrance examinations such as the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Joint Entrance Examination--Main and Advanced be conducted on the basis of reduced syllabi in the next session in view of the massive disruptions in academic activities due to nationwide lockdown.

Not feasible to conduct pending Board exams amid COVID-19 lockdown: Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia

However, some others such as Andhra Pradesh said they were ready to go ahead with the exams once the restrictions are lifted. Andhra education minister Adimulapu Suresh the state will release the schedule for the SSC examination shortly.

“The exams will be conducted maintaining social distance and making students wear masks. Arrangements are being made in that direction,” Suresh said.

MHRD also asked states to start the evaluation of answer sheets of state Board exams and facilitate CBSE to evaluate answer sheets of in their states. Meanwhile, the MHRD decided to increase the annual central allocation of cooking cost for mid-day meal programme by Rs 800 crore in view of the pandemic.

Academic session from Aug 1, says UGC:

  • UGC has recommended that admission process commences from August 1.

  • Fresh batches will begin in September instead of July.

  • Classes for 2nd and 3rd year will start on August 1.

  • Exams will be conducted from January 1 and can go on till January 25, it said.

Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

