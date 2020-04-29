STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan HC extends deadline for conducting polls to three municipal corporations till August 31

A plea was moved before the court by the state election commission seeking an extension of the deadline for elections to the three corporations.

Published: 29th April 2020 01:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 01:15 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan High Court

Rajasthan High Court. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday extended the deadline for conducting elections to Jaipur, Kota and Jodhpur municipal corporations till August 31. A plea was moved before the court by the state election commission seeking an extension of the deadline for elections to the three corporations.

The commission argued that it was not possible to hold the polls amid the ongoing lockdown imposed to combat the coronavirus threat. The bench of Chief Justice Inderjeet Mahanty and Justice SK Sharma, which heard the plea, extended the deadline for conducting the elections to three corporations till August 31.

On March 18, the court had told the commission to conduct the elections to the corporations within six weeks. The election to these corporations could not be conducted after the delimitation and creation of two new corporations in Jaipur.

