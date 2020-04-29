STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three more police personnel suspended over Palghar lynching incident

An FIR has been filed over the incident and 110 people, including nine juveniles, have been arrested in the matter.

Published: 29th April 2020

By ANI

PALGARH: Three more cops, including an assistant sub-inspector and two head constables, from the Kasa police station, have been suspended over the Palghar mob lynching incident, officials said on Wednesday.

According to Palghar Police public relations officer, 35 policemen of the police station were transferred on Tuesday. Two police personnel from Kasa Police Station were suspended in the matter on April 19.

Two sadhus and their driver, who were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to Gujarat, were beaten to death on April 16, allegedly by villagers in Gadchinchle of Palghar, as they suspected them of being thieves.

An FIR has been filed over the incident and 110 people, including nine juveniles, have been arrested in the matter.

The incident had gained national interest with several alleging the involvement of police officials in the matter, following which Maharashtra Chief Minister said that no one involved in the incident will be spared.

