Three new COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, total rises to 137

By PTI

NOIDA: Three more people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district to 137, officials said.

On the brighter side, two patients were discharged from hospitals following their treatment for COVID-19, the officials said.

"Total 91 reports have been received in the last 24 hours. Three of them have tested positive and 88 resulted negative for COVID-19. The cumulative positive cases of coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar are now 137," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

"So far, 81 of the 137 patients have been cured and discharged, leaving 56 active cases in the district," he said. The recovery rate of patients is 59.12 per cent, according to the official statistics.